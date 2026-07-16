VILLAGE COUNCIL AGENDA

Regular Meeting

Monday, July 20, 2026, 6 p.m.

In Council Chambers, second floor, Bryan Community Center

CALL TO ORDER (6:00)

ROLL CALL

ANNOUNCEMENTS

CONSENT AGENDA

1. Minutes of July 6, 2026 Regular Meeting

2. Minutes of July 9, 2026 Special Meeting: Joint Meeting

3. Credit Card Statement for June, 2026

REVIEW OF AGENDA

PETITIONS/COMMUNICATIONS (6:05)

CITIZEN CONCERNS (6:10)

PUBLIC HEARINGS/LEGISLATION (6:25)

• Emergency Reading of Ordinance 2026-13 Approving a Third Quarter 2026 Supplemental Appropriation and Declaring an Emergency

• Emergency Reading of Ordinance 2026-14 Repealing and Replacing Section 206.04 “Credit Card Policy” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio

• First Reading of Ordinance 2026-15 Renewing a Franchise for Operation of a Gas Utility in the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio to the Vectren/Center Point Energy Company and Specifying the Terms and Conditions Thereof

• Emergency Reading of Ordinance 2026-16 Approving the Editing and Inclusion of Certain Ordinances and Resolutions as Parts of the Various Component Codes of the Codified Ordinances; Approving, Adopting and Enacting New Matter in the Updated and Revised Codified Ordinances; Repealing Ordinances and Resolutions in Conflict Therewith; Publishing the Enactment of New Matter; and Declaring an Emergency

• First Reading of Ordinance 2026-17 Approving a Bad Debt Write-Off Policy for Village Accounts

• Reading of Resolution 2026-29 Approving a Grant to Yellow Springs Senior Center

SPECIAL REPORTS

MANAGER’S REPORT (6:45)

OLD BUSINESS (7:00)

• Housing Mission Statement (Hsu: 5 min.)

NEW BUSINESS (7:05)

• Bowen Housing Study Work Session Discussion (Giardullo/Burns: 5 min.)

BOARD AND COMMISSION REPORTS (7:10)

VIII. FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS* (7:20)

• Aug. 3: CANCELLED

• Aug. 17: Work Session: Bowen Housing Study

• Aug. 17: – First Reading of Ordinance 2026-16 Approving a Bad Debt Write-Off Policy for Village Accounts

– Reading of Resolution 2026-30 Accepting Amounts and Rates as Determined by the Budget Commission and Authorizing the Necessary Tax Levies and Certifying Them to the County Auditor

– Reading of Resolution 2026-31 Providing V YS Job Descriptions

– Recommendation of Strategic Planner

– Economic Development Progress Update

*Future Agenda items are noted for planning purposes only and are subject to change.

ADJOURNMENT

The next regular meeting of the Council for the Village of Yellow Springs will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 17, 2026. The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village, Clerk of Council’s Office at 937-767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@yso.com for more information.

Anyone can observe the meeting live via cable Channel 5, (Community Access Yellow Springs) or on YouTube. ZOOM participation will be offered only for virtual meetings. Please contact the Council Clerk at 937-767-9126 or clerk@yellowsprings.gov for any questions regarding the Council meeting.