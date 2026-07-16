VILLAGE COUNCIL AGENDA WORK SESSION

Monday, July 20, 2026, 5 p.m.

In Council Chambers, second floor, Bryan Community Center

CALL TO ORDER (5:00)

ROLL CALL

WORK SESSION

• Rollout of new Village website.

ADJOURNMENT

The next regular meeting of the Council for the Village of Yellow Springs will immediately follow this work session at 6 p.m. The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village, Clerk of Council’s Office at 937-767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@yso.com for more information.

Anyone can observe the meeting live via cable Channel 5, (Community Access Yellow Springs) or on YouTube. Please contact the Council Clerk at 937-767-9126 or clerk@yellowsprings.gov for any questions regarding the Council meeting.