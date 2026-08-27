— Public Notice —

ORDINANCE 2026-15, VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO

Council amended Ordinance 2026–15 at their second reading. The amended ordinance limits the proposed franchise agreement to ten years with a renewal clause of five-year increments. The amended ordinance, now titled as shown, will return for second reading and Public Hearing for possible passage into law on September 8, 2026.

GRANTING TO VECTREN ENERGY DELIVERY OF OHIO, LLC, ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS, A GAS FRANCHISE IN THE VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, STATE OF OHIO, FOR A PERIOD OF TEN (10) YEARS, AUTOMATICALLY RENEWING FOR ADDITIONAL PERIODS OF FIVE (5) YEARS UNLESS NOTICE IS GIVEN, COMMENCING ON THE EFFECTIVE DATE OF THIS ORDINANCE