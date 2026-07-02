Marjorie (Johnson) Anthony was born on April 1, 1933, to the late Noxie and Adelle (Cowan) Johnson in Murray, Kentucky. The middle of three children, she returned home to the hands of our Heavenly Father on June 11, 2026, at the age of 93.

Marjorie was a graduate of Tennessee State University (Nashville) where she received a B.S. in mathematics in 1955. Later that year, she married Joseph Lindell Anthony; they made their first home in Nashville to begin what would become a 30-year career in teaching.

In 1965, Marjorie and Joseph moved to Yellow Springs, Ohio, where they spent the next 54 years serving in the educational community. In 1980, she received a master’s degree from the University of Oregon in Education, returning to the Yellow Springs school system, where she continued to work until her retirement in 1987 after many years of dedicated service.

Marjorie was an enthusiastic traveler, touring the country with Joe in their precious “Winnie”. She also spent many happy hours cross-stitching, sewing quilts, and reading. Her greatest joy was spending time with an intimate circle of friends and family.

Marjorie is survived by her brother Perry (Frances) Johnson, of Murray, Kentucky, two children, Joel D. Anthony of Boise, Idaho, and Kimberly (Christopher) Johnson of Hughesville, Maryland, and their families to include nine grandchildren, great- and great-great grandchildren, and a host of loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Arrangements are entrusted to Marlan Gary Funeral Chapel of Peace Springfield (formerly Porter Qualls Funeral Home), www,thechapelofpeace.com.