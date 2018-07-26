Jul
Yellow Springs Public Notices

VILLAGE JOB OPENING: MAYOR’S COURT CLERK

The Village of Yellow Springs seeks a par t-time (20-23 hours per week) per-
manent Clerk for the Mayor’s Cour t. Primar y responsibilities will include per-
forming all administrative and clerical functions of the Mayor’s Cour t. Full job
description is available online at http://www.yso.com. Application forms are available
at 100 Dayton Street, Yellow Springs, OH 45387 or online. Deadline to return
applications to the attention of Ruthe Ann Lillich (rlillich@vil.yellowsprings.
oh.us) at the Village address above is Friday, August 10, 2018 at 3:00 pm. EOE

