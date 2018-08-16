— Public Notice —

Village Council Regular Meeting

Monday, August 20, 2018 at 6:30 p.m.

Council Chambers, second floor, Bryan Community Center

Comments from the Public are welcomed at two different times during the course of the meeting: (1) Comments on items not on the Agenda will be heard under Citizens Concerns, and (2) Comments on all items listed on the Agenda

will be heard during Council’s consideration of said item. A Sign-In sheet will be made available on the small table at the rear of the Council Chambers. Please write your name and the topic you wish to discuss.

CALL TO ORDER (6:30 p.m.)

ROLL CALL

EXECUTIVE SESSION

For the Purpose of the Discussion of Ongoing and Potential Litigation

SWEARING IN OF BOARD AND COMMISSION MEMBERS

ANNOUNCEMENTS (7 p.m.)

CONSENT AGENDA (7:10 p.m.)

• Minutes of July 17, 2018 Regular Meeting

• Minutes of July 30, 2018 Special Council Work Session

PUBLIC HEARINGS/LEGISLATION (7:25 p.m.)

• Reading of Resolution 2018-27 Approving a One-Year Contract Extension with Rumpke for Waste Services

• Reading of Resolution 2018-31 Adopting a Housing Initiative Values Statement for the Village of Yellow Springs

• Reading of Resolution 2018-32 Approving a Contract with XX for Sidewalk Repair

SPECIAL REPORTS (7:45 p.m.)

• Vernay Property Clean Up Update (Duard Headley, 5 min.)

• Village of Yellow Springs Housing Initiative Update (Patrick Bowen, 60 min.)

OLD BUSINESS (8:50 p.m.)

• Update re: Designated CIC Code of Regulations (Kreeger, 10 min.)

• Village Manager Search Process Proposal (MacQueen, 10 min.)

NEW BUSINESS (9:10 p.m.)

• Sample Surveillance Technology Discussion (Hempfling, 10 min.)

FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS (9:35 p.m.)*

• Sept. 4:

+ Resolution 2018-33 Affirming Council’s Priority TLT Land Purchase Goals

+ Draft Resolution Approving a Designated CIC Code of Regulations

+ Mayor’s Court Recommendation with Updated Charges List

+ JSTF Report on Best Practices for Community Police Advisor y Boards

+ Village Commitment to Transparency Discussion

+ Vote 16/Local Gun Control Proposals

+ RV Parking Regulation Recommendation from PC

• Sept. 17:

+ 2018-XX Approving a Designated CIC Code of Regulations

+ Biennial Review of JSTF Commission Status

+ Tree City USA Ordinance

+ Resolution Approving an RFP for Infrastructure Improvement

*Future Agenda items are noted for planning purposes only and are subject to change.

ADJOURNMENT

The next regular meeting of the Council of the Village of Yellow Springs will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 4, 2018 in Council Chambers, John Bryan Community Center, 100 Dayton Street.

This is not a complete agenda and is subject to change.

Materials relevant to this agenda are available in the John Bryan Community Center lobby and at the Yellow Springs library. Documents for consideration by Council must arrive by 10 a.m. on the Friday prior to Monday’s meeting. Documents may be left with the police department, utility office or the Clerk of Council’s office.

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. The Council meeting is wheelchair accessible. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village Clerk of Council’s Office at 767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@vil.yellowsprings.oh.us for more information.