Yellow Springs Public Notices

YELLOW SPRINGS BOARD OF EDUCATION

AGENDA for Thursday, Nov. 8 

JOHN GRAHAM CONFERENCE ROOM AT MILLS LAWN SCHOOL

• 6 p.m. Executive Session 

• 7 p.m. Regular Meeting
Executive Session follows Regular Meeting

Both Executive Sessions are being held for the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion or compensation of an employee or official, or the investigation  of charges or complaints against an employee, official, licensee or student, unless the employee, official, licensee or student requests a public hearing.

This is not a complete agenda & is subject
to change. Community comments welcome.

