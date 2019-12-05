Yellow Springs Board of Education Meeting
- Published: December 5, 2019
John Graham Conference Room
6 p.m. Regular Meeting
• Routine Business
This is not a complete agenda & is subject
to change. Community comments welcome.
Topics:
