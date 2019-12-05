Dec
Yellow Springs School Board

Yellow Springs Board of Education Meeting

  Comments Off on Yellow Springs Board of Education Meeting
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Yellow Springs Board of Education 
Agenda for Thursday, Dec. 12

John Graham Conference Room

at Mills Lawn School

6 p.m. Regular Meeting
• Routine Business

This is not a complete agenda & is subject
to change. Community comments welcome.

