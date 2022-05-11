Subscribe Anywhere
May
15
2022
Yellow Springs Public Notices

Yellow Springs Board of Education | Work Session

YELLOW SPRINGS BOARD OF EDUCATION
WORK SESSION

for Thursday, May 23, at 7 p.m.

Topic: Strategic Planning

MILLS LAWN ELEMENTARY GRAHAM CONFERENCE ROOM

Note: The meeting is open to the public and will follow CDC guidelines. No public comments will be allowed. This is not a complete agenda and is subject to change. The meeting will be available via our YouTube Channel, Yellow Springs Schools Board Meetings.

Topics:

