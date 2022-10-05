Yellow Springs Board of Education Regular Meeting
- Published: October 5, 2022
YELLOW SPRINGS BOARD OF EDUCATION
REGULAR MEETING
for Thursday, Oct. 13, 7 p.m.
MILLS LAWN ELEMENTARY
GRAHAM CONFERENCE ROOM
Topics:
Smokestack from decommissioned heating plant to come down Monday, Oct. 10.
Demolition at decommissioned heating plant will close Corry Street and bike path Monday, Oct. 10. Click here for details.
