Openings: Planning Commission
- Published: January 11, 2023
— Public Notice —
YOUR VILLAGE NEEDS YOU
Council for the Village of Yellow Springs Seeks Interested Persons to Serve:
PLANNING COMMISSION OPENINGS: 1 — One Alternate Eligible candidates should have a background or training in one or more of the following: land use; architecture; development; contracting or construction management; engineering; planning; municipal law.
TERM: 3 years
MEETINGS: 2nd Tuesday of each month, 7 p.m.
Please send a letter of interest and résumé or description of your experience to Clerk of Council, 100 Dayton St., Yellow Springs, OH 45387 or clerk@vil.yellowsprings.oh.us.
