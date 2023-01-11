Openings: Planning Commission

— Public Notice —

YOUR VILLAGE NEEDS YOU

Council for the Village of Yellow Springs Seeks Interested Persons to Serve:

PLANNING COMMISSION OPENINGS: 1 — One Alternate Eligible candidates should have a background or training in one or more of the following: land use; architecture; development; contracting or construction management; engineering; planning; municipal law.

TERM: 3 years

MEETINGS: 2nd Tuesday of each month, 7 p.m.

Please send a letter of interest and résumé or description of your experience to Clerk of Council, 100 Dayton St., Yellow Springs, OH 45387 or clerk@vil.yellowsprings.oh.us.