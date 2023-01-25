— Public Notice —

REQUEST FOR BIDS: WATER TOWER REHABILITATION

VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO

Bids for the Water Tower Rehabilitation project will be received by the Village of Yellow Springs at the John Bryan Center, A&B Conference Room, 100 Dayton Street, Yellow Springs, Ohio 45387, until Friday, February 10, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. local time. At that time the Bids received will be publicly opened and read.

The Project includes the following Work: Painting and Rehabilitation of two (2) standpipe water storage tanks in the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio.

Information and Bidding Documents for the Project can be found and downloaded at the following website: choiceoneengineering.com/projects-out-for-bid. All official notifications, addenda, and other Bidding Documents will be offered through the designated website. Neither Owner nor Engineer will be responsible for Bidding Documents, including addenda, if any, obtained from sources other than the Issuing Office of Choice One.

For all further requirements regarding bid submittal, qualifications, procedures, and contract award, refer to the Instructions to Bidders that are included in the Bidding Documents.

The bid notice is also available at http://www.yso.com/department/index.php?structureid=19 under Public Notices.

Johnnie Burns, Public Works Director