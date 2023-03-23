— Public Notice —

REPEALING AND REPLACING CHAPTER: 860 SOLICITORS AND ITINERANT VENDORS

ORDINANCE 2023-14, VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO

Interested persons will take note that the Village Council of Yellow Springs on Monday, March 20, 2023, gave first reading to an ordinance, text to follow.

Council will give a second reading and pass into law during a public hearing on Monday, April 3, 2023 in the Bryan Community Center, 100 Dayton St.

WHEREAS, the registration of vendors is necessary to accurately capture income subject to income tax within the Village; and,

WHEREAS, Chapter 860 of the Codified Ordinances of Yellow Springs requires revisions to establish a registration process which will allow for the accurate capturing of owed income tax within the Village,

NOW, THEREFORE, COUNCIL FOR THE VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO HEREBY ORDAINS THAT:

Section 1. Chapter 860 of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio is hereby repealed in its entirety.

Section 2. The new Chapter 860 entitled “Solicitors and Itinerant Vendors” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio be enacted to read as set forth on Exhibit A, with deletions in strikethrough, and additions bolded and underlined.

Section 3. This ordinance shall be in force and effect at the earliest period allowed by law.

Brian Housh, President of Council