— Public Notice —

ADDING CHAPTER 445 TO THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF YELLOW SPRINGS FOR THE REGULATION OF LOW SPEED MICROMOBILITY DEVICES AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCY

ORDINANCE 2023-29, VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO

Interested persons will take note that the Village Council of Yellow Springs on Monday, June 20, 2023, will give first reading to the following ordinance. Council will give a second reading and hold public hearing on this ordinance for possible passage into law on Tuesday, July 3, 2023, in the Bryan Community Center, 100 Dayton St.

WHEREAS, The Village of Yellow Springs has legislation pertaining to bicycles which regulates the operation and parking of bicycles, however that legislation has not kept up with the burgeoning number of low speed micromobility devices; and,

WHEREAS, no local legislation currently exists to define or regulate the operation, rental or parking uses of low speed micromobility devices on Village streets and sidewalks; and

WHEREAS, Council desires by this Ordinance to establish such parameters,

NOW, THEREFORE, COUNCIL FOR THE VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO HEREBY ORDAINS THAT:

Section 1: Chapter 445, entitled “Low Speed Micromobility Devices” is hereby added to Part Four “Traffic Code” of the Code of Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, as described in the attached Exhibit A.*

Section 2: This ordinance is hereby declared to be an emergency measure immediately necessary to preserve the public interest and for the health, safety and welfare of the citizens of the Village, wherefore, this ordinance shall be in effect immediately upon its adoption by Council.

Brian Housh, President of Council

* Full text of Exhibit A is available online at http://www.yso.com, at the Clerk of Council’s office, Y.S. Library or in the Bryan Center lobby.