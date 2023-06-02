Village of Yellow Springs Board of Zoning Appeals | Public Hearing

— Public Notice —

PUBLIC HEARING

VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS

Notice is hereby given that:

• Variance Request – R-B, Moderate Density Residential District – 602 Robinwood Road Alex Melamed, on behalf of Robert Libecap, has submitted an application for a variance seeking relief from Chapter 1260.02(a)(2) front yard setbacks for a porch addition. Greene County Parcel ID: F19000100010001300

A PUBLIC HEARING WILL BE HELD ON THIS PETITION BY THE VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS ON:

DATE: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 TIME: 6 p.m.

LOCATION: John Bryan Center, Second Floor Council Chambers

This notice provides you and every other interested party the opportunity to have input at the hearing.

You may also express your views in writing by providing a copy to the Clerk of Council at clerk@yso.com, or at 937-767-9126 for inclusion in the record of the hearing. Please submit your letter by no later than Thursday, June 8, 2023 for inclusion in the BZA packet: however, all letters received any time prior to the hearing will be provided to Board of Zoning Appeals members and the Zoning Administrator. The applications, as prepared by the petitioners, may be examined at the office of the Zoning Administrator on the 2nd floor of the Bryan Community Center, 100 Dayton Street, Yellow Springs, Ohio 45387 or on the Village website at http://www.yso.com after Friday, June 9, 2023. Questions regarding the applications, zoning code or procedures may be directed to the Zoning Administrator Denise Swinger, phone 937-767-1702 or by email to dswinger@vil.yellowsprings.oh.us.

Denise Swinger, Zoning Administrator