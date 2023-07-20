Public Meetings
- Published: July 20, 2023
— Public Notice —
VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS
PUBLIC MEETINGS
• Active Transportation Advisory Committee
Wednesday, July 26, 8:30 a.m.
Meetings are held in Council Chambers unless otherwise noted.
You must login to comment on articles or post in the forums.
Find lost password
Register for a free account
— Public Notice —
VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS
PUBLIC MEETINGS
• Active Transportation Advisory Committee
Wednesday, July 26, 8:30 a.m.
Meetings are held in Council Chambers unless otherwise noted.
Topics:
Yellow Springs Tree Committee to host webinar on longhorned beetle
YS Development Company, Village Council talk economic development
Miami Township Fire-Rescue to increase event staffing, permit costs
Antioch alumnus debuts Little Art-inspired work at Japanese art festival
Village Council votes to raise rents at Lawson Place apartments
Comments are closed for this article.