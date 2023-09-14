— Public Notice —



Village Council Agenda

Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, 7 p.m.

Council Chambers, second floor, Bryan Community Center

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

SWEARINGS-IN

ANNOUNCEMENTS

CONSENT AGENDA

• Minutes of September 5, 2023 Regular Session

• Credit Card Statement for August, 2023

REVIEW OF AGENDA

PUBLIC HEARINGS/LEGISLATION (7:20 p.m.)

• Reading of Resolution 2023-69 Authorizing the Interim Village Manager to Enter into a Contract with the City of Xenia for Emergency Dispatch Services

CITIZEN CONCERNS (7:30 p.m.)

SPECIAL REPORTS (7:40 p.m.)

• Electric Rate Study Report (Burns: 30 min.)

• Broadband Update (Burns: 5 min.)

MANAGER’S REPORT (8:15 p.m.)

OLD BUSINESS (8:30 p.m.)

• Shared Dispatch (Burge: 5 min.)

• Traffic Safety (Burns: 5 min.)

• Event Fee Budgeting Discussion (Burns: 10 min.)

NEW BUSINESS

BOARD AND COMMISSION REPORTS (8:50 p.m.)

FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS* (8:55 p.m.)

Oct. 2: • Hiring Process Discussion for Permanent VM

• Ordinance Amending Village Income Tax Code

*Future Agenda items are noted for planning purposes only and are subject to change.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

ADJOURNMENT

The next regular meeting of the Council of the Village of Yellow Springs will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023.

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village Clerk of Council’s Office at 937-767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@yso.com for more information.