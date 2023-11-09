Planning Commission Meeting Agenda
- Published: November 9, 2023
— Public Notice —
PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING AGENDA
Tuesday, Nov. 14, 6 p.m. • Council Chambers
The meeting will be broadcast live via Channel 5 Community Access cable station, which is simultaneously shown on the Village’s “Community Access Yellow Springs” YouTube station. For any questions, contact the Council Clerk at clerk@yso.com or at 937-767-9126.
CALL TO ORDER
ROLL CALL
REVIEW OF AGENDA
REVIEW OF MINUTES
• Minutes of Oct. 10, 2023 Regular Meeting
COMMUNICATIONS
• The Clerk will receive and file the following:
COUNCIL AND COMMITTEE REPORTS
• Active Transportation Committee
• Council
• Housing Committee
CITIZEN COMMENTS
PUBLIC HEARINGS
• Conditional Use Application – Rebecca Sikes has submitted a conditional use application for an Accessory Dwelling Unit and Transient Guest Lodging at 120 Edgefield Dr. – Chapter 1248 Residential Districts, Chapter 1262.08 (e)(1) Conditional Use – Specific Requirements – Accessory Dwelling Units, Chapter 1262.08(e)(7) Conditional Use – Specific Requirements – Transient Guest Lodging – Low Density Residential District (R-A). Greene County Parcel #F19000100180000900
OLD BUSINESS
NEW BUSINESS
AGENDA PLANNING
ADJOURNMENT
The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village Clerk of Council’s Office at 937-767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@yso.com for more information.
