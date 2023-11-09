— Public Notice —

PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING AGENDA

Tuesday, Nov. 14, 6 p.m. • Council Chambers

The meeting will be broadcast live via Channel 5 Community Access cable station, which is simultaneously shown on the Village’s “Community Access Yellow Springs” YouTube station. For any questions, contact the Council Clerk at clerk@yso.com or at 937-767-9126.

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

REVIEW OF AGENDA

REVIEW OF MINUTES

• Minutes of Oct. 10, 2023 Regular Meeting

COMMUNICATIONS

• The Clerk will receive and file the following:

COUNCIL AND COMMITTEE REPORTS

• Active Transportation Committee

• Council

• Housing Committee

CITIZEN COMMENTS

PUBLIC HEARINGS

• Conditional Use Application – Rebecca Sikes has submitted a conditional use application for an Accessory Dwelling Unit and Transient Guest Lodging at 120 Edgefield Dr. – Chapter 1248 Residential Districts, Chapter 1262.08 (e)(1) Conditional Use – Specific Requirements – Accessory Dwelling Units, Chapter 1262.08(e)(7) Conditional Use – Specific Requirements – Transient Guest Lodging – Low Density Residential District (R-A). Greene County Parcel #F19000100180000900

OLD BUSINESS

NEW BUSINESS

AGENDA PLANNING

ADJOURNMENT

