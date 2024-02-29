Miami Township Board of Zoning Appeals Public Hearing

— Public Notice —

PUBLIC HEARING

BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, OHIO

Notice is hereby given that:

• Variance Request — R-1B Single Family Residence District — 150 East Hyde Road, Yellow Springs — Greene County Parcel ID #F16000100100001200Robert and Carey Nelson have applied for a variance seeking relief from 7.512 – Minimum lot frontage required for a lot split.

• Variance Request — R-1B Single Family Residence District — 1045 East Hyde Road, Yellow Springs — Greene County Parcel ID #F16000100110000500Faith Morgan has applied for a variance seeking relief from 4.6 Street frontage required for a dwelling on a public street.

A PUBLIC HEARING WILL BE HELD ON THESE PETITIONS BY THE MIAMI TOWNSHIP BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS ON:

DATE: Tuesday, March 12, 2024 TIME: 7 p.m.

LOCATION: Miami Township Offices, 101 E. Herman St. Yellow Springs

This notice provides you and every other interested party with the opportunity to have input at the hearing. You may also express your views in writing by submitting your letter by no later than Thursday, March 7, 2024 to the Zoning Inspector at dswinger@miamitownship.net, or by mail to: 101 E. Herman Street, Yellow Springs, OH, 45387. Questions regarding the application may be directed to the Zoning Inspector by calling (937) 767-2460, option 5.

— Denise Swinger, Miami Township Zoning Inspector