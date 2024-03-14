— Public Notice —



Village Council Agenda

Monday, March 18, 2024, 7 p.m.

Council Chambers, second floor, Bryan Community Center

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

SWEARINGS-IN (7 p.m.)

• Phoenyx Fyre; Kay Koeninger; Laura Truitt to Public Arts and Culture Commission

ANNOUNCEMENTS (7:05 p.m.)

CONSENT AGENDA

• Minutes of March 4, 2024 Regular Meeting

• Credit Card Statement for February, 2024

REVIEW OF AGENDA

PETITIONS/COMMUNICATIONS

PUBLIC HEARINGS/LEGISLATION (7:15 p.m.)

• Reading of Resolution 2024-25 Authorizing Payment of Invoices with a Then and Now Certificate for the First Quarter of 2024

• Reading of Resolution 2024-26 Approving Check Signing Privileges for WesBanco Bank/General Checking & Guaranteed Deposits

• Reading of Resolution 2024-27 Approving the Final Plan for Greene County Countywide 9-1-1 System

CITIZEN CONCERNS (7:30 p.m.)

SPECIAL REPORTS (7:40 p.m.)

• Home, Inc. Annual Report (Emily Seibel: 5 min.)

• Village Café Report Out (Len Kramer: 5 min.)

• Storm Response Update (Sparks/Burge/Burns: 15 min.)

MANAGER’S REPORT (8:05. p.m.)

OLD BUSINESS (8:15 p.m.)

• Council Rules and Procedures (Stokes: 10 min.)

NEW BUSINESS (8:25 p.m.)

• Sunshine Law Review for Council (Blankenship: 15 min.)

• America 250 Proposal (Brown: 5 min.)

BOARD AND COMMISSION REPORTS (8:45 p.m.)

FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS* (8:50 p.m.)

April 1: • Village Annual Reports 2022 and 2023

• Village Goals Discussion

*Future Agenda items are noted for planning purposes only and are subject to change.

ADJOURNMENT

The next regular meeting of the Council of the Village of Yellow Springs will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, April 1, 2024.

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village Clerk of Council’s Office at 937-767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@yso.com for more information.