Village Council Agenda

Monday, June 3, 2024

Council Chambers, second floor, Bryan Community Center

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

ANNOUNCEMENTS

EXECUTIVE SESSION (5:30 p.m.)

• To Consider the Compensation of a Public Employee.

REGULAR SESSION (7 p.m.)

SWEARING IN

• Alex Croasmun as Peace Officer

• Leanne Caddy as Peace Officer

ANNOUNCEMENTS

• Ethan Raby, Greene County EMP Director

CONSENT AGENDA

• Minutes of May 20, 2024 Regular Meeting

REVIEW OF AGENDA

PETITIONS/COMMUNICATIONS

PUBLIC HEARINGS/LEGISLATION (7:20 p.m.)

• Reading of Resolution 2024-42 Approving Payment to Miami Valley Education Association for Fiber Installation

CITIZEN CONCERNS (7:30 p.m.)

SPECIAL REPORTS (7:40 p.m.)

• Preview of Public Works LUNN Project (Sparks: 15 min.)

MANAGER’S REPORT (7:55 p.m.)

OLD BUSINESS (8:05 p.m.)

• LIHTC update (Burns: 15 min.)

• Active Transportation Committee

NEW BUSINESS

FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS* (8:20 p.m.)

June 17: • Reading of Resolution 2024-XX Approving the Finance Director’s 2024 Tax Budget for the Village of Yellow Springs

• Reading of Resolution 2024-XX Authorizing the Village Manager to Enter into an Agreement with Glen Helen Ecology Institute

• Reading of Resolution 2024-XX Approving a Planned Unit Development Agreement Between the Village of Yellow Springs and YS Home, Inc. for the Cascades Project

*Future Agenda items are noted for planning purposes only and are subject to change.

ADJOURNMENT

The next regular meeting of the Council of the Village of Yellow Springs will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, June 17, 2024.

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village Clerk of Council's Office at 937-767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@yso.com for more information.