Water Quality/Consumer Confidence Report

— Public Notice —

WATER QUALITY REPORT/CONSUMER CONFIDENCE REPORT

The Village of Yellow Springs recently posted the 2023 Consumer Confidence Report on the Village website. A link to view the report was placed on each utility bill. Copies of the Consumer Confidence Report are available by request at the Utility Office, located at the Bryan Community Center. That office is open Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Anyone with questions about the Consumer Confidence Report may contact Water Plant Superintendent Brad Ault at 937-767-7208. http://www.yso.com

Johnnie Burns Village Manager