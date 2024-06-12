Public Meetings
- Published: June 12, 2024
— Public Notice —
VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS
PUBLIC MEETINGS
• Village Council
Monday, June 17, 6 p.m.
Meetings are held in Council Chambers unless otherwise noted.
You must login to comment on articles or post in the forums.
Find lost password
Register for a free account
— Public Notice —
VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS
PUBLIC MEETINGS
• Village Council
Monday, June 17, 6 p.m.
Meetings are held in Council Chambers unless otherwise noted.
Topics:
Yellow Springs Public Works employees to bring power to Navajo Nation
‘The Outside Presents’ wraps up first season of free experimental music shows
Street Fair to return Saturday, new focus on waste reduction
Comments are closed for this article.