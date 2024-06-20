Yellow Springs Board of Education | Regular Work Session Canceled
- Published: June 20, 2024
Yellow Springs Board of Education
The Regular Work Session, scheduled for Wednesday, June 26, at 7 p.m. in the YSHS Media Center is CANCELED.
