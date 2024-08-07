Miami Township Zoning Commission Public Hearing

— Public Notice —

PUBLIC HEARING ZONING COMMISSION

024-T, MIAMI TOWNSHIP, OHIO

The Miami Township Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing at the Miami Township Office

DATE: August 19th, 2024

TIME: 5:00 pm.

LOCATION: 101 E. Herman St., Yellow Springs OH 45387

The purpose of the hearing is to review and act on a text amendment to the Miami Township Zoning Resolution to add Definition 2.2811 Small Solar (self-generation), and add Small Solar to District Regulations, Principal Permitted Uses in Sections 5.205, 6.207, 7.23, 10.212, and 11.227.

Interested persons may attend the Public Hearing to express their opinions. For questions or to view the language, please contact trustees@miamitownship.net. Text amendment may also be viewed on the Township website miamitownship.net

— Carrie Smith, Miami Township Zoning Inspector