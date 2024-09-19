Sep
19
2024

Yellow Springs Board of Education | Special Meeting

—Public Notice—

Sept. 23, 2024, at 7 p.m.
 888 Dayton St., Suite 106
 
We welcome you to this meeting of the Yellow Springs EVSD Board of Education. This special meeting is a meeting of the Board of Education in Executive Session.
 
No vote will be taken. Motion to go into executive session for the following reason(s): To consider the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion, or compensation of a public employee or official, or the investigation of charges or complaints against a public employee, official, licensee, or regulated individual, unless the public employee, official, licensee, or regulated individual requests a public hearing.

 

