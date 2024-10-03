— Public Notice —

Village Council Agenda



Monday, Sept. 16, 2024

Executive Session 5 p.m. | Regular Session 6 p.m.

Council Chambers, second floor, Bryan Community Center

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

EXECUTIVE SESSION (5 p.m.)

• For the Purpose of Discussion of the Potential Purchase of Property for Public Purposes

REGULAR SESSION (6 p.m.)

SWEARINGS-IN

• Mark Carr and Chad Runyon as Planning Commission Alternates

• Mark Carr as Environmental Commission Alternate

• Chad Runyon as Board of Zoning Appeals Alternateg

ANNOUNCEMENTS

CONSENT AGENDA

• Minutes of September 16, 2024 Regular Meeting

REVIEW OF AGENDA

PETITIONS/COMMUNICATIONS

The Clerk will receive and file:

PUBLIC HEARINGS/LEGISLATION (6:20 p.m.)

• First Reading of Ordinance 2024-11 Rezoning One Parcel Totaling 3.612 Acres of Property at 420 E. Enon Road from Low Density Residential (R-A) to High Density Residential (R-C)

• First Reading of Ordinance 2024-12 Approving the Final Plat Plan, Phase Two, for Spring Meadows Subdivision

• First Reading of Ordinance 2024-13 Repealing Section 238.04 “Investment Policy” and Enacting New Section 238.04 “Investment Policy” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio

• First Reading of Ordinance 2024-14 Repealing Section 238.06 “Sale and Reinvestment of Renewable Energy Credits” and Enacting New Section 238.06 “Sale and Reinvestment of Renewable Energy Credits” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio

• Emergency Reading of Ordinance 2024-15 Authorizing the Transfer of Funds and Declaring an Emergency

• Reading of Resolution 2024-62 Adopting a Policy to Allow Use of an “Employee Dishonesty and Faithful Performance of Duty” Coverage Document, in Lieu of Surety Bond for Eligible Employees

• Reading of Resolution 2024-63 Supporting Passage of Issue 1 on the November 5, 2024 Election Ballot and Endorsing the “Citizens Not Politicians” Campaign

CITIZEN CONCERNS (7 p.m.)

SPECIAL REPORTS

MANAGER’S REPORT (7:10 p.m.)

OLD BUSINESS (7:15 p.m.)

• LIHTC Update (Burns: 10 min.)

NEW BUSINESS (7:25)

• Presentation of Council Strategic Plan Agreement (Giardullo: 15 min.)

• Tecumseh Land Trust Request (Stokes: 15 min.)

FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS* (8:05 p.m.)

• Oct. 17: Special Council Meeting: Budget Session #1: 2-4pm

• Oct. 21: — Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2024-11 Rezoning One Parcel Totaling 3.612 Acres of Property at 420 E. Enon Road from Low Density Residential (R-A) to High Density Residential (R-C)

— Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2024-12 Approving the Final Plat Plan for Spring Meadows Subdivision

— Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2024-13 Repealing Section 238.04 “Investment Policy” and Enacting New Section 238.04 “Investment Policy” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio

— Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2024-14 Repealing Section 238.06 “Sale and Reinvestment of Renewable Energy Credits” and Enacting New Section 238.06 “Sale and Reinvestment of Renewable Energy Credits” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio

— Stoney Creek Lease

— Zoning Administrator Request for Consideration of Preliminary PUD Plan on Fewer than Five Acres

*Future Agenda items are noted for planning purposes only and are subject to change.

ADJOURNMENT

The next regular meeting of the Council of the Village of Yellow Springs will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, October 7, 2024

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village Clerk of Council’s Office at 937-767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@yso.com for more information.