Village Council Agenda

Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, 5 p.m.

Council Chambers, second floor, Bryan Community Center

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

EXECUTIVE SESSION (5 p.m.)

• To consider the appointment of a public official

ANNOUNCEMENTS (6 p.m.)

CONSENT AGENDA

• Minutes of December 2, 2024 Regular Meeting

• Credit Card Statement for November

REVIEW OF AGENDA

PETITIONS/COMMUNICATIONS

PUBLIC HEARINGS/LEGISLATION (6:15 p.m.)

• Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2024-20 Requiring Surety Bond for Certain Village Employees and Officials Per Section 84 of Yellow Springs Village Charter and Declaring an Emergency

• Emergency Reading of Ordinance 2024-21 Approving a Fourth Quarter Supplemental and Declaring an Emergency

• Reading of Resolution 2024-71 Authorizing the Village Manager to Enter into a Development Agreement

• Reading of Resolution 2024-72 Approving a Wage Adjustment for Village Employees for 2025

• Reading of Resolution 2024-73 Naming Jayson Ruth as Municipal Representative to the Greene County 911 Review Committee

• Reading of Resolution 2024-74 Authorizing Payout of Vacation Hours for the Village Manager

CITIZEN CONCERNS (7 p.m.)

SPECIAL REPORTS

MANAGER’S REPORT (7:10 p.m.)

OLD BUSINESS

NEW BUSINESS

FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS* (7:25 p.m.)

• Jan. 6: • Executive Session: Evaluation of an Employee

• Emergency Reading of Ordinance 2025-01 Approving a Supplemental Appropriation for the First Quarter of 2025 and Declaring an Emergency

• Reading of Resolution 2025-01 Authorizing the Sale During Calendar Year 2024 of Municipally Owned Personal Property Which is Not Needed for Public Use, or Which is Obsolete or Unfit for the Use for Which It was Acquired, by Internet Auction, Pursuant to Ohio Revised Code Section 721.15(D)

• First Reading of Ordinance 2025-02 Repealing and Replacing Section 1256.03 “Gateway Overlay District” of the Yellow Springs Zoning Code

• First Reading of Ordinance 2025-03 Repealing and Replacing Section 1256.01 “Purpose Statement” of the Yellow Springs Zoning Code

• First Reading of Ordinance 2025-04 Repealing and Replacing Section 1260.03 “Driveway Standards, Access Easements, Parking and Storage” of the Yellow Springs Zoning Code

• First Reading of Ordinance 2025-05 Repealing and Replacing Section 1268.02 “Applicability” of the Yellow Springs Zoning Code to Remove Requirement of Site Plan Review for Permitted Uses

• First Reading of Ordinance 2025-06 Repealing and Replacing Chapter 1270 “Landscaping” of the Yellow Springs Zoning Code to Add Greenbelt Requirement for New Development

• Reading of Resolution 2025-02 Approving a Pay Increase for the Village Manager

• Reading of Resolution 2025-03 Approving a Pay Increase for the Council Clerk

*Future Agenda items are noted for planning purposes only and are subject to change.

ADJOURNMENT

The next regular meeting of the Council of the Village of Yellow Springs will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 6, 2024

