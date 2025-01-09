— Public Notice —

REPEALING AND REPLACING CHAPTER 1256 “OVERLAY DISTRICTS” OF THE VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS ZONING CODE

ORDINANCE 2025-01, VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO

Interested persons will take note that the Village Council of Yellow Springs on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025 gave first reading to an ordinance, text to follow. Council will give a second reading and hold a public hearing on this ordinance on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025

WHEREAS, the Gateway Overlay District contains restrictions which could have an inhibiting effect upon both multi-unit housing and upon economic development; and,

WHEREAS, Council for the Village of Yellow Springs believes that encouraging greater density and more variation in housing type, and removing non-essential restrictions to construction for the purpose of economic development will have an overall positive effect upon the Village; and,

NOW, THEREFORE, COUNCIL FOR THE VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO HEREBY ORDAINS THAT:

Section 1. Chapter 1256 of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio is hereby repealed in its entirety.

Section 2. The new Chapter 1256 entitled “Overlay Districts” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio be enacted to read as set forth in Exhibit A*, with deletions in strikethrough, and additions bolded and underlined.

Section 3. This ordinance shall be in force and effect at the earliest period allowed by law.

* Full text of Exhibit A is available online at http://www.yso.com, at the Clerk of Council’s office, Y.S. Library or in the Bryan Center lobby.

—Kevin Stokes, President of Council