Village Council Agenda

Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, 6 p.m.

Council Chambers, second floor, Bryan Community Center

CALL TO ORDER (6 p.m.)

ROLL CALL

ANNOUNCEMENTS

CONSENT AGENDA

• Minutes of January 6, 2025 Regular Meeting

• Credit Card Statement for December

REVIEW OF AGENDA

PETITIONS/COMMUNICATIONS

PUBLIC HEARINGS/LEGISLATION (6:15 p.m.)

• Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2025-01 Repealing and Replacing Chapter 1256 “Overlay Districts” of the Yellow Springs Zoning Code

• Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2025-02 Repealing and Replacing Section 1260.03 “Driveway Standards, Access Easements, Parking and Storage” of the Yellow Springs Zoning Code

• Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2025-03 Repealing and Replacing Section 1268.02 “Applicability” of the Yellow Springs Zoning Code to Remove Requirement of Site Plan Review for Permitted Uses

• Reading of Resolution 2025-05 Approving Dues for Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission for 2025

• Reading of Resolution 2025-06 Approving a Three-Year Contract with the Clerk of Council

CITIZEN CONCERNS (7 p.m.)

SPECIAL REPORTS

• Clerk End of Year Report (Kintner: 5 min.)

MANAGER’S REPORT (7:05. p.m.)

OLD BUSINESS

• LIHTC Update (Burns: 15 min.)

NEW BUSINESS

BOARD AND COMMISSION REPORTS (7:50 p.m.)

FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS*

Feb. 3: • Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2025-06 Repealing and Replacing Chapter 1270 “Landscaping” of the Yellow Springs Zoning Code to Add Greenbelt Requirement for New Development

• Planning Commission End of Year Report to Council

Feb. 18: • First Reading of Ordinance 2025-XX Establishing Section 1064.04 of the Village Zoning Code to Provide for Waiver of Tap-In Fees for Specific Forms of Economic and Housing and Development

*Future Agenda items are noted for planning purposes only and are subject to change.

ADJOURNMENT

The next regular meeting of the Council of the Village of Yellow Springs will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 3, 2025

