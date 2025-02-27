Public Meetings
- Published: February 27, 2025
— Public Notice —
VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS
PUBLIC MEETINGS
• Village Council
Monday, March 3
Executive Session: 5 p.m.
Regular Session: 6 p.m.
• Work Session with Windsor Companies
Planning Commission members present
Tuesday, March 4, 1:30–3 p.m.
Rooms A&B
• Yellow Springs Development Corporation
Tuesday, March 4, 4:30 p.m.
MTFR Conference Room
• Public Arts and Culture Commission
Tuesday, March 4, 6:30 p.m.
Meetings are held in Council Chambers unless otherwise noted.
Comments are closed for this article.