— Public Notice —

Village Council Agenda

Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025

Executive Session, 5 p.m.Regular Meeting, 6 p.m.

Council Chambers, second floor, Bryan Community Center

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

EXECUTIVE SESSION (5 p.m.)

• For the Purpose of Consideration of the Compensation of a Public Employee.

MOTION TO ENTER REGULAR SESSION (6 p.m.)

ANNOUNCEMENTS

CONSENT AGENDA

• Minutes of February 3, 2025 Regular Meeting

• Credit Card Statement for January

REVIEW OF AGENDA

PETITIONS/COMMUNICATIONS

PUBLIC HEARINGS/LEGISLATION (6:15 p.m.)

• Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2025-04 Approving a Right of Way Vacation Request to Vacate One Alley Off of East Center College Street

• Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2025-05 Approving a Right of Way Vacation Request to Vacate One Alley Off of Livermore Street

CITIZEN CONCERNS (6:45 p.m.)

SPECIAL REPORTS

• End of Year Report: Community Outreach Specialist Florence Randolph (10 min.)

• End of Year Report: YSPD (Chief Burge: 10 min.)

MANAGER’S REPORT (6:50 p.m.)

OLD BUSINESS (7:05 p.m.)

NEW BUSINESS

BOARD AND COMMISSION REPORTS

EXECUTIVE SESSION

FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS* (7:35 p.m.)

March 3: • Special Reports: Streets and Parks/Bussey and Water and Wastewater/Ault

• Resolution 2025-xx Authorizing VM to Enter into an Agreement with XX for Prosecution Services

March 18: • Special Reports: Finance Director/Robinson and Water and Electric/Sparks

*Future Agenda items are noted for planning purposes only and are subject to change.

ADJOURNMENT

The next regular meeting of the Council of the Village of Yellow Springs will be held at 6 p.m. on March 3, 2025.

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village Clerk of Council’s Office at 937-767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@yso.com for more information.