Planning Commission | Public Hearing

• Conditional Use (CU) – Allison Moody, on behalf of APR Investments LLC, property owner, has submitted a Conditional Use application for Sale of New Vehicle Parts Use at 185 Yellow Springs-Fairfield Rd. – Chapter 1254.07 Planned Unit Development, Chapter 1262.08 Conditional Use – Planned Unit Development District (PUD) – Greene County Parcel #F19000100110026700

• Preliminary Development Plan for Planned Unit Development (PUD) – Erik Alfieri, on behalf of Windsor Development LLC, property owner, has submitted an application for a Preliminary Development Plan for 96 units of Multi-family Development at 275 E. North College St. – Chapter 1254 Planned Unit Development – Educational Institution District (E-1) – Greene County Parcel #F19000100090029600

A PUBLIC HEARING WILL BE HELD ON THIS PETITION BY THEVILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS PLANNING COMMISSION ON:

DATE: Tuesday, June 10, 2025 TIME: 6 p.m.

LOCATION: John Bryan Center, Second FloorCouncil Chambers, 100 Dayton St.

This notice provides you and every other interested party the opportunity to have input at the hearing. You may express your views in writing for inclusion in the record of the hearing by providing a copy to the Clerk of Council at clerk@yellowsprings.gov, or by calling 937-767-9126. Please submit your letter by no later than Thursday, June 5, 2025 for inclusion in the Commission packet: however, all letters received any time prior to the hearing will be provided to the Commission members and the Zoning Administrator. The applications, as prepared by the petitioners, may be examined at the office of the Zoning Administrator on the 2nd floor of the Bryan Community Center, 100 Dayton Street, Yellow Springs, Ohio 45387 or on the Village website at http://www.yellowsprings.gov after Friday, June 6, 2025. Questions regarding the applications, zoning code or procedures may be directed to the Zoning Administrator Meg Leatherman, phone 937-767-1702 or by email meg.leatherman@yellowsprings.gov.

— Meg Leatherman, Planning and Economic Development Director