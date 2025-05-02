— Public Notice —

Village Council Agenda

Monday, May 5, 2025

Regular Meeting, 6 p.m.

In Council Chambers, second floor, Bryan Community Center

Anyone can observe the meeting live via cable Channel 5, (Community Access Yellow Springs) or on YouTube. ZOOM participation will be offered only for virtual meetings. Please contact the Council Clerk at 937-767-9126 or clerk@yellowsprings.gov for any questions regarding the Council meeting.

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

ANNOUNCEMENTS (6 p.m.)

CONSENT AGENDA

• Minutes of April 21, 2025 Regular Meeting

REVIEW OF AGENDA

PETITIONS/COMMUNICATIONS

PUBLIC HEARINGS/LEGISLATION (6:15 p.m.)

• Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2025-06 Repealing Section 242.01 “Composition; Classification” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio and Enacting New Section 242.01 “Composition; Classification” Regarding Community Outreach Specialist Position

• Emergency Reading of Ordinance 2025-08 Approving a Supplemental Appropriation for the Second Quarter of 2025 and Declaring an Emergency

• Reading of Resolution 2025-26 Approving a Smart Thermostat Agreement with American Municipal Power to Assist in Peak Shaving Efforts

• Reading of Resolution 2025-27 Approving Village Goals for 2025-2026

• Reading of Resolution 2025-28 Approving a Developers Agreement

CITIZEN CONCERNS (6:55 p.m.)

SPECIAL REPORTS (7:10 p.m.)

• Quarterly Financials (Robinson: 10 min.)

• Treasurer Report (Kintner: 5 min.)

MANAGER’S REPORT (7:25 p.m.)

OLD BUSINESS (7:40 p.m.)

• Council Process for Projects (DeVore Leonard: 10 min.)

NEW BUSINESS (7:50 p.m.)

• Porchfest Funding Request (Stokes: 5 min.)

EXECUTIVE SESSION

FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS* (7:55 p.m.)

• May 19: – Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2025-07 Accepting Utility Easements for Center Circuit

– Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2025-08 Repeal and Replace Chapter 220.02 “Remote Meetings”

– First Reading of Ordinance 2025-08 Accepting Utility Easements for Center Circuit

– Discussion of Revision to Meeting Protocol

*Future Agenda items are noted for planning purposes only and are subject to change.

ADJOURNMENT

The next regular meeting of the Council of the Village of Yellow Springs will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, May 19, 2025.

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village, Clerk of Council’s Office at 937-767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@yso.com for more information.