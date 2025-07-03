— Public Notice —

Village Council Agenda

Monday, July 7, 2025, 6 p.m.

In Council Chambers, second floor, Bryan Community Center

Anyone can observe the meeting live via cable Channel 5, (Community Access Yellow Springs) or on YouTube.

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

ANNOUNCEMENTS (6 p.m.)

CONSENT AGENDA

• Minutes of June 16, 2025 Regular Meeting

• Minutes of June 23, 2025 Special Meeting Work Session:

REVIEW OF AGENDA

PETITIONS/COMMUNICATIONS

PUBLIC HEARINGS/LEGISLATION (6:15 p.m.)

• Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2025-10 Rezoning 1 Parcel Totaling 2.169 Acres of Property Located at 275 East North College Street to Planned Unit Development (PUD) and Amending the Zoning Map Accordingly

• Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2025-11 Approving the Preliminary Development Plan for a PUD Located at 275 East North College Street

• Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2025-12 Rezoning 11 Parcels Totaling 1.256 Acres of Property Located at 150 East South College Street to Planned Unit Development (PUD) and Amending the Zoning Map Accordingly

• Second Reading and Public Hearing Ordinance 2025-13 Approving the Preliminary Development Plan for a PUD Located at 150 East South College Street

• Reading of Resolution 2025-38 Amending a Contract with Village Manager Johnnie Burns to Allow for a Vehicle Allowance

CITIZEN CONCERNS (7:15 p.m.)

SPECIAL REPORTS

MANAGER’S REPORT (7:30 p.m.)

OLD BUSINESS (7:45 p.m.)

• Report Out re: Work Session on Village Growth (DeVore Leonard: 10 min.)

NEW BUSINESS

• Consideration of Village Artisan Request for Funding (Clerk: 5 min.)

FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS* (8 p.m.)

• July 21: — Resolution 2025-39 Authorizing the Village Manager to Renew Health Insurance for Village Employees

— Emergency Reading of Ordinance 2025-14 Approving a Supplemental Appropriation for the Third Quarter of 2025 and Declaring an Emergency

— Review of Council Rules and Procedures Ordinance

*Future Agenda items are noted for planning purposes only and are subject to change.

ADJOURNMENT

The next regular meeting of the Council of the Village of Yellow Springs will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 21, 2025.

