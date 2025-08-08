— Public Notice —

PLANNING COMMISSION AGENDA

Tuesday, Aug. 12, 6 p.m. Council Chambers

The meeting will be broadcast live via Channel 5 Community Access cable station, which is simultaneously shown on the Village’s “Community Access” YouTube station.

For any questions, contact the Council Clerk at clerk@yso.com or at 937-767-9126.

CALL TO ORDER

REVIEW OF MINUTES

• Minutes of July 15, 2025 Regular Meeting

COMMUNICATIONS

COUNCIL AND COMMITTEE REPORTS

• Active Transportation Committee

• Council

CITIZEN COMMENTS

NEW BUSINESS

• Discussion of Possible Text Amendments to TGL Regulations

ADJOURNMENT

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village Clerk of Council’s Office at 937-767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@yso.com for more information.