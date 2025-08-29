Planning Commission | Public Hearing

— Public Notice —

PUBLIC HEARING

PLANNING COMMISSION

VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO

Notice is hereby given that:

• Conditional Use (CU) – Jennifer Berman, property owner, has submitted a Conditional Use application for Transient Guest Lodging (TGL) at 309 W. Whiteman St. -Chapter 1262.08(e)(7) Conditional Use Specific Requirements for Transient Guest Lodging – Medium Density Residential (R-B) -Greene County Parcel #F19000100040007500

• Text Amendment –The Village of Yellow Springs is applying for, which include:

— Amend Chapter 1264 OFFSTREET PARKING AND LOADING (Bicycle Parking) – clarify bicycle parking requirements (Section 1264.02)

— Amend Chapter 1262 CONDITIONAL USE, SPECIFIC REQUIREMENTS -Modify Section 1262.08(e)(7) method of measurement for the distance between the location of transient guest lodging units to be based on distance along the right-of-way frontage

— Amend Chapter 1226 SUBDIVISION REGULATIONS – modify Section 1226.02 and 1226.04 to reduce the number of paper copies required; modify Section 1226.11 Minor Subdivision and 1226.12 Replats, to clarify process and clarify the requirement for utility review

— Amend Chapter 1048 SEWERS AND SEWAGE – add new section requiring installation of a backflow preventer for all new sewer laterals (new Section 1048.09)

— Amend Chapter 1284 DEFINITIONS – add new definitions for deck, floodplain administrator, low attached deck, small power production, solar facility, and clarify accessory dwelling unit can be attached or detached

— Amend Chapter 1268 SITE PLAN REVIEW – update section 1268.03 (Exemptions) to include additions to any existing single-family dwelling, small power production (solar), attached deck, and fences

— Amend Chapter 1260 GENERAL PROVISIONS – Make Section 1260.01 solely for fences and walls, clarify when a fence application is required, move non-fence/wall requirements to other sections within chapter; add subsection to include standards for Home Occupations presently within Conditional Use Chapter; add subsection for Mixed use standards, presently within Conditional Use Chapter; clarify entirety of section 1260.04(a) related to Accessory structures in the following way: clarify when an accessory structure application is required, group all accessory structure dimensional provisions into one newly created subsection. group all exemptions for accessory structures into one newly created subsection; add requirement for traffic impact study for certain types of development

A PUBLIC HEARING WILL BE HELD ON THIS PETITION BY THEVILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS PLANNING COMMISSION ON:

DATE: Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025 TIME: 6 p.m.

LOCATION: John Bryan Center, Second FloorCouncil Chambers, 100 Dayton St.

This notice provides you and every other interested party the opportunity to have input at the hearing. You may express your views in writing for inclusion in the record of the hearing by providing a copy to the Clerk of Council at clerk@yellowsprings.gov, or by calling 937-767-9126. Please submit your letter by no later than Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025 for inclusion in the Commission packet: however, all letters received any time prior to the hearing will be provided to the Commission members and the Zoning Administrator. The applications, as prepared by the petitioners, may be examined at the office of the Zoning Administrator on the 2nd floor of the Bryan Community Center, 100 Dayton Street, Yellow Springs, Ohio 45387 or on the Village website at http://www.yellowsprings.gov after Friday, Sept. 5, 2025. Questions regarding the applications, zoning code or procedures may be directed to the Zoning Administrator Meg Leatherman, phone 937-767-1702 or by email meg.leatherman@yellowsprings.gov.

— Meg Leatherman, Planning and Economic Development Director