Village Council Agenda

Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025, 6 p.m.

In Council Chambers, second floor, Bryan Community Center

ZOOM participation will be offered only for virtual meetings.

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

ANNOUNCEMENTS

CONSENT AGENDA

• Minutes of August 18, 2025 Regular Meeting

• Minutes of August 20, 2025 Special Meeting: Work Session on Economic Development Options

REVIEW OF AGENDA

PETITIONS/COMMUNICATIONS

PUBLIC HEARINGS/LEGISLATION (6:15 p.m.)

• Emergency Reading of Ordinance 2025-15 Repealing and Replacing Ordinance 252.02(b) Setting the Minimum Rate of Pay for Elected Officials at the Rate Determined by State Law to provide a Year of Service Credit to OPERS for Every Year Served and Meet the OPERS Minimum to Qualify for Health Care Eligibility

• Emergency Reading of Ordinance 2025-16 Approving a Supplemental Appropriation for the Third Quarter of 2025 and Declaring an Emergency

• Reading of Resolution 2025-46 Accepting Amounts and Rates as Determined by the Budget Commission and Authorizing the Necessary Tax Levies and Certifying Them to the County Auditor

• Reading of Resolution 2025-47 Authorizing the Village Manager to Submit a Grant Application to the Ohio Public Works Commission

• Reading of Resolution 2025-48 Approving a Title Change for Project Lead to “Assistant Village Manager/Project Lead”

• Reading of Resolution 2025-49 Authorizing the Village Manager and Planning and Economic Development Director to Develop a Community Reinvestment Area

CITIZEN CONCERNS (7 p.m.)

SPECIAL REPORTS (7:15 p.m.)

• Village Renewal Levy Information (Robinson: 10 min.)

MANAGER’S REPORT (7:25 p.m.)

OLD BUSINESS

NEW BUSINESS (7:40 p.m.)

• Staff Evaluation/Compensation Review Timeline (DeVore Leonard: 10 min.)

• Council Special Events Requests for 2026 Budget (Robinson: 5 min.)

FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS* (7:35 p.m.)

• Sept. 15: — First Reading of Ordinance 2025-16 Accepting Annexation from Miami Township to the Village of Yellow Springs of 28.211 Acres of Property Located East of East Enon Road and North of Dayton Street

— Resolution 2025-xx Certifying Delinquent Water, Sewer, Trash, and Electric Bills to the Auditor of Greene County, State of Ohio, for Placement on the Greene County Tax Duplicate

— Resolution 2025-xx Authorizing the Removal of Defunct and Uncollectible Utility Account Balances from the Utility Billing System of the Village of Yellow Springs for the Years 2023 and 2024

*Future Agenda items are noted for planning purposes only and are subject to change.

ADJOURNMENT

The next regular meeting of the Council of the Village of Yellow Springs will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025.

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village, Clerk of Council’s Office at 937-767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@yso.com for more information.