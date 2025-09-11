— Public Notice —

HYDRANT FLUSHING

VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO

The Public Works Department of the Village of Yellow Springs will be performing hydrant flushing from September 15 to September 26. This process may cause temporarily discolored water in your area. Rust stain remover will be available at the Police Department and the Utility Billing office in the John Bryan Community Center.

For more information, visit http://www.yellowsprings.gov or call 937-767-7202 ext. 261.

— Johnnie Burns, Village Manager