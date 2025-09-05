Ordinance 2025-15

REPEALING AND REPLACING CHAPTER 252.02 OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS AND SETTING THE MINIMUM RATE OF PAY FOR VILLAGE COUNCIL MEMBERS AT THE RATE DETERMINED BY THE OHIO PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT SYSTEM (“OPERS”) TO QUALIFY FOR OPERS RETIREMENT HEALTH BENEFITS AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCYORDINANCE 2025-15, VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO

Interested persons will take note that the Village Council of Yellow Springs on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025, gave first reading to an ordinance, text to follow.

Council will give a second reading and pass into law during a public hearing on Monday, Sept. 15, in the Bryan Community Center, 100 Dayton St.

WHEREAS, The Ohio Public Employees Retirement System (OPERS) sets a minimum monthly payment or stipend amount to allow public officials to receive one month of service credit for each month of service in a public position and the earnable salary to allow a public official to receive one month of eligibility for the OPERS retirement health benefit is set at a higher amount; and

WHEREAS, Council desires members of Council beginning a term after the effective date of this ordinance to receive not only the OPERS service credit but to receive the service credit for retirement health care benefits eligibility for each month of service,

NOW, THEREFORE, be it ORDAINED by Council for the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio that:

Section 1. Section 252.02 of the Codified Ordinances of the Village is hereby repealed and replaced substantially as shown in Exhibit A*, attached, with additions in bold and underlined, and deletions in strikethrough.

Section 2. This ordinance is hereby declared to be an emergency measure necessary to preserve the public interest and provide for a special emergency in the operation of Village government, such emergency being the urgent necessity to comply with a timeline set by Village Charter.

*Full text of Exhibit A is available online at http://www.yso.com, at the Clerk of Council’s office, Y.S. Library or in the Bryan Center lobby.

—Kevin Stokes, President of Council