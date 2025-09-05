— Public Notice —

PLANNING COMMISSION AGENDA

Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025 • 6 p.m. • Council Chambers

The meeting will be broadcast live via Channel 5 Community Access cable station, which is simultaneously shown on the Village’s “Community Access” YouTube station.

For any questions, contact the Council Clerk at clerk@yso.com or at 937-767-9126.

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

REVIEW OF AGENDA

REVIEW OF MINUTES

• Minutes of August 12, 2025 Regular Meeting

COMMUNICATIONS

The Clerk will receive and file the following:

COUNCIL AND COMMITTEE REPORTS

• Active Transportation Committee

• Council

CITIZEN COMMENTS

PUBLIC HEARINGS

• Conditional Use (CU) – Jennifer Berman, property owner, has submitted a Conditional Use application for Transient Guest Lodging (TGL) at 309 W. Whiteman St. – Chapter 1262.08(e)(7) Conditional Use Specific Requirements for Transient Guest Lodging – Medium Density Residential (R-B) – Greene County Parcel #F19000100040007500

The Village of Yellow Springs is applying for the following text amendments:

• Amend Chapter 1264 OFFSTREET PARKING AND LOADING (Bicycle Parking) – clarify bicycle parking requirements (Section 1264.02)

• Amend Chapter 1262 CONDITIONAL USE, SPECIFIC REQUIREMENTS – Modify Section 1262.08(e)(7) method of measurement for the distance between the location of transient guest lodging units to be based on distance along the right-of-way frontage

• Amend Chapter 1226 SUBDIVISION REGULATIONS – modify Section 1226.02 and 1226.04 to reduce the number of paper copies required; modify Section 1226.11 Minor Subdivision and 1226.12 Replats, to clarify process and clarify the requirement for utility review

• Amend Chapter 1048 SEWERS AND SEWAGE – add new section requiring installation of a backflow preventer for all new sewer laterals (new Section 1048.09)

• Amend Chapter 1284 DEFINITIONS – add new definitions for deck, floodplain administrator, low attached deck, small power production, solar facility, and clarify accessory dwelling unit can be attached or detached

• Amend Chapter 1268 SITE PLAN REVIEW – update section 1268.03 (Exemptions) to include additions to any existing single-family dwelling, small power production (solar), attached deck, and fences

• Amend Chapter 1260 GENERAL PROVISIONS – Make Section 1260.01 solely for fences and walls, clarify when a fence application is required, move non-fence/wall requirements to other sections within chapter; add subsection to include standards for Home Occupations presently within Conditional Use Chapter; add subsection for Mixed use standards, presently within

• Conditional Use Chapter; clarify entirety of section 1260.04(a) related to Accessory structures in the following way: clarify when an accessory structure application is required, group all accessory structure dimensional provisions into one newly created subsection. group all exemptions for accessory structures into one newly created subsection; add requirement for traffic impact study for certain types of development

OLD BUSINESS

NEW BUSINESS

AGENDA PLANNING

ADJOURNMENT

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village Clerk of Council’s Office at 937-767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@yso.com for more information.