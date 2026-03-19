Cello quartet to perform

Galvin Cello Quartet will perform Sunday, March 22, for the last regular concert of the Chamber Music in Yellow Springs 2025–26 season. The 4 p.m. performance will take place in the sanctuary of First Presbyterian Church, 314 Xenia Avenue.

The quartet explores the range of a cello ensemble, bringing new works from diverse cultural backgrounds together with core works of the classical music world.

With members from Brazil, South Korea and the United States, the quartet takes its name from the Mary B. Galvin Recital Hall at Northwestern University’s Bienen School of Music, where three of its members — Sydney Lee, Haddon Kay and Luiz Fernando Venturelli — met as students in the studio of acclaimed pedagogue Hans Jørgen Jensen. In June 2024, the group welcomed James Baik, another former student of Jensen, as their newest member.

Tickets are $30, available at the door and online, with an additional $3.85 handling fee, at cmys.org. In addition, 10 free tickets are available at the YS library.