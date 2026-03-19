Linda Jean (Johnson) Dillenbeck

In Memoriam

Linda Jean (née Johnson) Dillenbeck, of Waxhaw, North Carolina, passed away on Feb. 12, 2026, after a brief illness. She was a lady of 78 years, having lived a full life blessed with the love of family and friends.

She was predeceased by her parents, Bud and Vera Johnson, who gave her the privilege of growing up in the gentle environment of Yellow Springs, Ohio, where she acquired friends for a lifetime. She is survived by her husband, Doug Dillenbeck, and stepsons, Todd and Sean Dillenbeck; her brother and sister-in-law, David and Joanie Johnson; many cousins and friends, including the bridesmaid in her wedding, cousin Gretchen Acevedo; and her beloved dogs, Freckles and Betty.

Linda graduated from Yellow Springs High School, and went on to earn a BA at Ohio Wesleyan University. Upon graduation, she began a long career with TWA, first as a stewardess, then ground agent, and finally supervising agent of all passenger gates at LaGuardia Airport, New York.

As her career wound down, Linda decided to retire from TWA and return to Yellow Springs to enjoy life with her parents amid the peace and beauty of her childhood home. Her mother passed away before she made the move, but she returned home anyway to become her father’s dearest companion. She began work with Antioch Publishing Company, and dove back into the community of Yellow Springs with enthusiasm.

While living in the Springs, Linda reconnected with her future husband, whom she had first met back at OWU. They became engaged and planned a wedding where her father was to walk her down the aisle, but he passed away several weeks before the date. And so, in Yellow Springs Methodist Church, there was Bud’s memorial one day and Linda’s wedding the very next day.

Her love of dogs began with Dreyfus, a dashing dachshund of extraordinary character. Her love of him led her, upon his passing, to found a charitable event in her North Carolina community to provide pet food to families struggling with food affordability.

In accordance with her wishes, there will be no memorial service. However, she will at some future date be buried near her parents in Yellow Springs, and there will be a gathering of friends, at a time and place the family will post in the Yellow Springs News.