Women’s History Month Songwriters’ Round returns

Four local musicians spanning generations in age will take the stage at Little Art Theatre for the second annual Women’s History Month Songwriters’ Round.

Set for Wednesday, March 25, the event marks the second year of the Women’s History Month showcase, returning after its inaugural run last spring with a different lineup. The program this year brings together Sophie Joy, Raechel Morgan, Leah Mendenhall and Julie Lander Deis for an evening of shared storytelling through song.

The performance follows the “songwriters’ round” format established in last year’s event, in which musicians take turns performing original songs and speaking about the stories behind them.

For Mendenhall — known locally for her cover performances with SugRRocK — the event offers a chance to highlight a different side of her musicianship.

“I’m eager to showcase my original music and connect with the audience alongside three wonderful songwriters,” she said.

Deis attended last year’s inaugural event as an audience member and said the experience stuck with her.

“I remember thinking, ‘How cool that Kyleen came up with the idea of this show to honor female performers,’” she said. “I couldn’t be more honored to sit in the place Sharon Lane sat last year in this fantastic gathering of women.”

For Morgan, the moment became real recently when her family spotted a poster advertising the show.

“All of my kids proceeded to have a moment of excitement about it; it was a holy moment to me,” Morgan said. “As a woman, artist and mother that gets to be those three things in the way I so choose, I couldn’t help but be taken back by the beauty of the moment. A small, intimate moment was dripping with affirmation and power. The opportunities afforded to me by the women before my time propel me to sing and fight for rights and opportunities for my daughters.”

The performance begins at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 25. For tickets and more information, go to http://www.littleart.com.