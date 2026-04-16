Bradlee “Brad” Terry (Teravainen), of Yellow Springs, Ohio, passed away April 2, 2026, at the Trinity Community of Fairborn nursing home, at the age of 91.

Born Dec. 25, 1934, in Boston, Massachusetts, Brad lived a life marked by service, intellect and dedication. He earned his bachelor’s degree from MIT before answering the call to serve his country in the United States Air Force. As a fighter pilot, he flew 216 missions during the Vietnam War, later serving two years at the Pentagon. Over the course of a distinguished 20-year military career, Brad rose to the rank of lieutenant colonel.

Following his military service, Brad continued his pursuit of knowledge and innovation. He earned a master’s degree in mathematics from Purdue University, followed by a second master’s degree in computer science from California Polytechnic State University in 1978. He went on to spend 25 years in the computer industry, where he shared his expertise through college teaching, industrial training, software development and computer systems consulting.

Through mutual friends he was introduced to the spiritual path of Siddha Yoga and the teacher of that path, Gurumayi; and it was through those same mutual friends that he met his wife, Lynda, who also practiced Siddha Yoga. They married in the summer of 1996 after a long-distance courtship via emails and phone calls and lived in several places before settling down in Yellow Springs.

Brad was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother who cherished time spent with his family above all else. He is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 30 years, Lynda H. Terry; his children, Scott Terry, Kira Lugo (partner Ray Siebel), Nathan Veshecco and Bradlee Davidson Terry; along with Susan Hanaker and Victoria (Sam) Terry, who held a special place in his heart; and his grandchildren, Jordan and Jake Terry and Alex, Zach, Max and Noah Lugo, who brought him great pride and joy.

He is also survived by his siblings Betsy Cushman, Patricia Borowic, Tom Whiting and Susan Diehl, along with their families. Brad leaves behind many loved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who will remember him fondly.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth “Betty” Bradlee; his father, Carl Teravainen; his stepmother, Beulah Teravainen; his beloved “Mom” Jean Stasinos; and his sibling Barbara Thissell.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, when family and friends will gather to honor and remember Brad.