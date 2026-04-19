Chamber Music in Yellow Springs sets ensemble competition

Chamber Music in Yellow Springs has announced the two finalists in its 41st Annual Competition for Emerging Ensembles: Trio Timia and Trio Caspar.

The two ensembles, selected by a panel of professionals, will each perform Sunday, April 26, at First Presbyterian Church. The event begins at 4 p.m.

The competition is one of the signature programs of the all-volunteer nonprofit CMYS, and is designed to recognize and support new talent. Following the performances, three judges will choose the winner of the $4,000 first prize and the recipient of the $3,000 second prize. While the judges decide, attendees will vote for the $500 Audience Favorite prize.

Trio Caspar was the first group to be named as the Colburn Conservatory’s inaugural Honors Chamber Music Ensemble. Founded in 2024 by clarinetist Andrea Caputo, violinist Jason Moon and pianist Bogang Hwang, Trio Caspar’s name pays homage to the German painter Caspar David Friedrich, whose exploration of the complexity of individualism inspires the trio’s distinctive sound. For the competition, they will share works by Stravinsky and Schumann as well as several 20th century pieces.

Trio Timia was formed in Montréal and takes its name from the Greek word timia, which means “truth” and “honesty” while also serving as a playful echo of the Korean phrase “we are a team.” The ensemble features pianist Itamar Prag, violinist June Lee and cellist François Lamontagne. In line with their dedication to exploring a wide array of repertoire, from classical masterpieces to contemporary works, their competition pieces include Mendelssohn and Bohuslav Martinu.

Tickets are $30 general admission, available at the door and online; online sales have an additional processing fee. A few seats are also available for the post-concert dinner with the performers and judges.

As always for CMYS performances, students aged 25 and younger can attend at no charge. A limited number of free tickets will also be made available at the YS library the week before the concert on a first-come basis.