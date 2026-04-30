Ellen Kubay Adkins
- Published: April 30, 2026
A Celebration of life for Ellen Kubay Adkins will be Sunday, May 24, 2026, at Glen Helen’s Vernet Ecological Center, 405 Corry St., Yellow Springs. Meditation will be 12:30–1 p.m., and the service will follow from 1–2 p.m.
An after-service celebration will be from 2–6 p.m. at 342 Orton Road, Yellow Springs. More details and updates are online at ellenadkins.com.
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