A Celebration of life for Ellen Kubay Adkins will be Sunday, May 24, 2026, at Glen Helen’s Vernet Ecological Center, 405 Corry St., Yellow Springs. Meditation will be 12:30–1 p.m., and the service will follow from 1–2 p.m.

An after-service celebration will be from 2–6 p.m. at 342 Orton Road, Yellow Springs. More details and updates are online at ellenadkins.com.