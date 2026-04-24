From ‘Whispers’ to ‘Echoes’ — Villager Judy James’ new poetry

By El Mele

Yellow Springs writer and artist Judy James released her second book, “Echoes,” on March 10, a collection that reflects more than a decade of personal writing and spiritual exploration.

The book gathers more than 100 pieces, organized into sections that trace a progression — from searching for direction to exploring truth and, ultimately, finding a sense of peace. A fourth section, “Random Musings,” includes lighter, short-form pieces from her writing group.

“I’ve been on a spiritual path for several years, so when I go back and I look at my poetry … I can see where I’ve been and how far I’ve come,” James said.

That journey is central to “Echoes,” which builds on her first book, “Whispers.” While the earlier collection captured the beginnings of her creative practice, “Echoes” reflects what she described as a deepening process — both creatively and personally.

“When I was thinking about a second book title, I was thinking about how strong those whispers have become,” she said. “They started out quietly … and then they became echoes.”

James said her path to writing was not a conventional one: After a 30-year career in the Air Force — first as a paralegal, then as a commissioned officer working in acquisitions and contracts — she retired with a lot of experience in technical writing. She later taught as an adjunct instructor at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and volunteered in education.

In 2014, a friend persuaded her to attend a creative writing workshop. Reluctant at first, James said she had never considered herself a creative writer.

“I protested … ‘I am not a creative writer,’” she said. “I’ve never had any creative writing training nor interest. … I never liked reading or writing poetry when I was in school; I remember my Monday morning English class in college and trying to make sense of dead poets through a raging hangover. ”

But in a short in-class exercise during the workshop, she was instructed to write a poem in 10 minutes. She wrote that poem — and kept going.

“From that class on, words just kept coming out of me,” she said.

Her first book, “Whispers,” grew out of those early years of writing, encouraged by friends — particularly in her yoga community — who wanted a way to keep her poems in one place. The title reflected what she describes as her creative process: ideas that arrive quietly and unexpectedly.

“I feel as though my soul speaks to me … and I’m getting answers to questions that I don’t even know I’m asking,” she said.

James said she rarely forces her writing. Instead, she captures words or phrases as they come — often while walking — and builds from there.

“I don’t push anything,” she said. “I wait for the words to come to me.”

With “Echoes,” she said, those moments feel more persistent. The title reflects ideas that repeat and linger until they are written down.

“When I get a thought or word and it sticks in my head, that to me is an echo,” she said. “It’s telling me it won’t go away until I write about it.”

In addition to writing, James works in visual art, creating abstract mixed-media pieces and handmade items such as cards and bookmarks, many of which are sold locally at Tesseract Books. Her work often incorporates natural materials collected during walks — bark, stones and feathers — and, like her writing, follows an intuitive process.

“I am untrained in all aspects of art, so I do abstract art, and I love it,” she said.

Sharing that work publicly has required adjustment. James said she initially struggled with the vulnerability of having her writing read by others.

“You really are putting a piece of you out there,” she said. “You’re laying bare your soul.”

Over time, she said, the connection with readers has made that vulnerability worthwhile.

“It’s not for everybody,” she said. “But if other people find joy in reading my work, I’m happy. … The person will find the words when they’re meant to.”

James moved to Yellow Springs after retiring and spending several years in Florida. Having previously been stationed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, she was familiar with the village and said she felt drawn to return. She’s now lived in Yellow Springs for more than seven years and credits the community’s creative environment as a source of inspiration.

“There’s so much artistic inspiration here,” she said. “Writers, artists, musicians — it’s great for creative people.”

Looking back, James said she would not have predicted her current path.

“If you would have told me years ago that I’d have two books published … I would have said, ‘You’re crazy,’” she said.

She now encourages others — particularly those entering retirement — to try something new.

“Once you retire, try things you’ve never thought you would do,” she said. “You never know what’s going to happen.”

“Echoes” is available for purchase at Tesseract Books.

*El Mele is an Antioch College student and a freelance writer for the News.