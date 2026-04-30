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May
01
2026
Obituaries

Harry S. Morgan

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A celebration of life for Harry S. Morgan, who died March 29, 2026, will be held at Young’s Event Center in Yellow Springs on Wednesday, May 13, starting at 5:30 p.m.

Gifts in Harry’s name can be made to Miami Township Fire-Rescue or a charity of your choice.

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