Harry S. Morgan
- Published: April 30, 2026
A celebration of life for Harry S. Morgan, who died March 29, 2026, will be held at Young’s Event Center in Yellow Springs on Wednesday, May 13, starting at 5:30 p.m.
Gifts in Harry’s name can be made to Miami Township Fire-Rescue or a charity of your choice.
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