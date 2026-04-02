Michael Charles Reed, 74, passed away peacefully on March 29, 2026, at Hospice of Dayton. He will be deeply missed and quietly remembered in all the ways that mattered most.

Michael was born on May 26, 1951, to the late Charles and Sonja (Köhler) Reed, and was the younger brother of the late Paul Reed. He grew up in Yellow Springs, Ohio, and attended Yellow Springs High School before making a decision that would shape the rest of his life — leaving school early to enlist in the United States Marine Corps as soon as he was able. His decision to serve was inspired by his father’s service in World War II, including landing at Omaha Beach — a legacy of bravery and duty that Michael carried forward in his own way.

He served his country with quiet courage during the Vietnam War as a combat engineer. He didn’t talk much about his time in service, but what is known reflects extraordinary bravery. As part of a four-man forward team operating behind enemy lines, alongside two Green Berets and a local scout, he took on dangerous and critical work — clearing landing zones, placing explosives, and building paths for advancing troops. For his actions, he earned numerous honors, including the Bronze Star with Combat “V.” He never sought recognition, but his family has always been incredibly proud of both his service and the humility he carried with him afterward.

Michael was a loyal friend, and his life was marked by taking care of others. He spent years helping those around him in their final stages of life, including older members of his community and his own mother. In a full-circle moment, it has been the greatest honor for his children and friends to care for him in his final years — just as he had done for so many others. He is also remembered by these many lifelong friends, including John and Katie Malone, Charles and Allison Nosker, David Alexander, Scott Purdin and Mike and Jimmy Newell. His friendships were steady, genuine, and lasting — just like him.

More than anything, Michael was a father to his children, Travis and Samantha, whom he shared with their mother, Julie. He worked hard to raise them with strong values and good manners — famously insisting that any friend who called the house properly introduce themselves before asking for one of them. That steady, no-nonsense parenting shows in the lives his children have built, something he was deeply proud of as they grew into families of their own. His legacy lives on through Travis and Natalie and their children, Elliana Mary and Ewan Charles, and through Samantha, her husband, Justin Stingley, and their children, Nathan Michael, Audrey Grace and Luke Gregory. Being “Opa” to his grandchildren was one of his greatest joys. Whether he was cheering from the sidelines at a game or gathering buckeyes in his yard each fall, he found happiness in the simple, meaningful moments he shared with them.

Visitation will be held at Jackson Lytle & Lewis in Yellow Springs on Thursday, April 9, beginning at 5 p.m. A memorial service will follow at 6:30 p.m. In honor of Michael, guests are encouraged to wear blue jeans — as he once joked, “Travis, you aren’t worth all this,” when asked to wear a suit and vest to his wedding. A private burial will take place at Clifton Cemetery, where Michael will be laid to rest beside his father and brother. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Hospice of Dayton in his memory, in gratitude for the care and dignity they provided.